Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 94.81% from the stock’s previous close.

ADES has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ADES stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 million, a PE ratio of -308.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

In related news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden acquired 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

