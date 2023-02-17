Reviewing Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) & Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dime Community Bancshares and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Akbank T.A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $418.02 million 2.85 $152.56 million $3.73 8.27 Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion N/A $898.88 million N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 31.96% 14.89% 1.22% Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Akbank T.A.S. on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

About Akbank T.A.S.

(Get Rating)

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate, and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.