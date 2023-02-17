Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,600 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 776,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

LAND stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0459 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

