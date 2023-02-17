Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $15.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

Further Reading

