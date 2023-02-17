Financial Analysis: Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) vs. Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) and Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Partners Bancorp pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Prosperity Bancshares has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Partners Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Prosperity Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Partners Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosperity Bancshares 42.30% 7.97% 1.39% Partners Bancorp 16.90% 7.94% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosperity Bancshares 1 5 1 0 2.00 Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prosperity Bancshares and Partners Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $75.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.00%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Partners Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partners Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Partners Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prosperity Bancshares and Partners Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosperity Bancshares $1.24 billion 5.50 $524.52 million $5.73 13.03 Partners Bancorp $56.19 million 2.91 $7.41 million $0.61 14.92

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Partners Bancorp. Prosperity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Partners Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Partners Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. The company was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Partners Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.