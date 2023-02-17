Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

