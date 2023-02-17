Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Short Interest Update

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,030,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 64,080,000 shares. Approximately 31.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $6.63 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,991,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $10,381,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,734,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 1,628,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

