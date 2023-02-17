Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 13.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 42.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

Biohaven Stock Performance

About Biohaven

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

