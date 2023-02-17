Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Kismet Acquisition Three at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIII. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,950,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 263,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Three Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIII opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

About Kismet Acquisition Three

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

