Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,105 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sizzle Acquisition were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SZZL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $997,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $153,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,939,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SZZL opened at $10.45 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

