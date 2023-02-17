Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) by 1,153.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,847 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.81.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Cuts Dividend

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

