Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCAX. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 119.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 361,178 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 144.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 434,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 30.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 728,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 170,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 223.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 139,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

OCAX stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

OCA Acquisition Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

