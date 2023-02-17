Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CSX by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 471,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 180,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CSX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,284,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 317,711 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in CSX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,399,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,923,000 after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

