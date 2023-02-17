Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) by 167.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Kadem Sustainable Impact worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 2,064.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSI opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

