Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,405 Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 214,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $21.69 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

