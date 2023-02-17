Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) by 5,395.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

NYSE MVT opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc operates as mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. It invests under normal market conditions in municipal bonds rated investment grade and invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

