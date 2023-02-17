Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,220 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CTR opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.35%.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

