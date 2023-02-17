Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 13,774 Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 1.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition by 0.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

XFIN opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

ExcelFin Acquisition Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

