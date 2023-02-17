Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $495,000 in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of John Hancock Investors Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:JHI opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. John Hancock Investors Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

