Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,927,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,226,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 404,471 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 222,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 350,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 3.5 %

ZWS opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.

