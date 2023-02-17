Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $478,000 Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,232 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNY. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 482,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,581 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 370,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares during the period.

BNY opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

