Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Major Shareholder Buys $1,166,581.20 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 474,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,166,581.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,569,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,999,944.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Park West Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 407,874 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $942,188.94.

On Monday, January 23rd, Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 530,750 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $1,379,950.00.

Shares of PRCH opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

