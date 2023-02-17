Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,300 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFST. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 30.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Further Reading

