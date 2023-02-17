Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,440,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $168.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average is $155.13. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

