Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,063 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.31 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

