Greenleaf Trust Purchases New Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,086 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 39.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 85.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 5,025.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total value of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paylocity Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $209.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.56. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.34 and a beta of 1.08.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

