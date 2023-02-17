Greenleaf Trust Makes New $205,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $213.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

