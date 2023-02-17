Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 448,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $36.23 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

