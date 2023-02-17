Greenleaf Trust Boosts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in GSK were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $35.14 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.39) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,535 ($18.63) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

