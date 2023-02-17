Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $92,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.16 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

