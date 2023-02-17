Greenleaf Trust Makes New $217,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.63.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $187.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 194.77 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.03 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

