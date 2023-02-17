Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 49,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock opened at $165.16 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.56 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

