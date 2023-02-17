Greenleaf Trust Sells 75 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Middleby were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Middleby by 52.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 42.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 143.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Middleby by 8.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Middleby during the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $194.65. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.91.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

