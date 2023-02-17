Greenleaf Trust Invests $206,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Textron by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $74.55 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

