Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 1,684.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $4,410,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $2,063,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 536.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 27.1% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 254,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,284 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC opened at $10.12 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

