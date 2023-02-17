Greenleaf Trust Acquires 991 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,749,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,195,000 after buying an additional 193,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,387,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,694,000 after buying an additional 57,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

