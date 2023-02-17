Greenleaf Trust Raises Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 110,060 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

