Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stake Cut by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Relx were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 210,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Relx from GBX 2,828 ($34.33) to GBX 2,800 ($33.99) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,770 ($33.62) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,810 ($34.11) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Relx Price Performance

Relx Profile

NYSE:RELX opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

