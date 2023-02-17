Greenleaf Trust Has $223,000 Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WPP were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WPP by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP opened at $60.35 on Friday. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.69) to GBX 1,260 ($15.29) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 770 ($9.35) to GBX 760 ($9.23) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.29.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

