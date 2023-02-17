Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 1,942 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,008,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

NYSE WOLF opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

