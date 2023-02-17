Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Loews were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Loews by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.
Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.
