Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 818,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 57.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 681,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 249,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.26. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

