Greenleaf Trust Trims Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 679,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 2.4 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

