West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $319.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.52. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $424.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

