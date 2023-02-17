Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 8,046 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.