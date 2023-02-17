Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 1,389.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 741,114 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $567,000. RPO LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 161.6% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 55,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACAH opened at $10.12 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.