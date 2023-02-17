2,838 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $123.62.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

