Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,364 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

