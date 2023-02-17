Greenleaf Trust Purchases 165 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

REG opened at $64.60 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 92.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

