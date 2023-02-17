Greenleaf Trust Invests $202,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $161,638,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Five Below by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $70,023,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Five Below Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $207.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $209.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.77 and a 200 day moving average of $158.94.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

